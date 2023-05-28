SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7,343.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 179,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,858,000 after buying an additional 94,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $174.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.86 and a 1 year high of $176.35.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

