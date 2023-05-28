SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,035,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 428,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.36%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

