SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 891 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $238.43 and a 52 week high of $503.48. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

