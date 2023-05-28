Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

