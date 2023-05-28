Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

NYSE VIV opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.