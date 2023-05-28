Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $13.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 198.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,540 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,676 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,467 shares of company stock valued at $42,164,431 over the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.