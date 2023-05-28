Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $21.65 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

