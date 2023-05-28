The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.22 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

