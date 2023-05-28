The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.70- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.92 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.38.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $244.10 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

