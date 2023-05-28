The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $102.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,044. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

