The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after buying an additional 126,893 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,541. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

