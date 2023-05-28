TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) vs. LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Head-To-Head Analysis

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -44.77% -29.54% -22.51% LanzaTech Global N/A -93.24% -25.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and LanzaTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

LanzaTech Global has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.70%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and LanzaTech Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $8.34 million 1.20 -$2.88 million ($0.17) -2.98 LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A

LanzaTech Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Inc. converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc., formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

