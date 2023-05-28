Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$85.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by CSFB from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.54.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TD stock opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.40 and a twelve month high of C$97.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.