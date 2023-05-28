Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.40 and a 1 year high of C$97.13. The stock has a market cap of C$143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

