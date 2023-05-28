Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$95.00 at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TD. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.54.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TD opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$76.40 and a 12 month high of C$97.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.