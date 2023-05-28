Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$103.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$76.40 and a 12-month high of C$97.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.26.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

