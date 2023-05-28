Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Tower Semiconductor worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2,793.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 42,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 36,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $49.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tower Semiconductor

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.