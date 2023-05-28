Toyota Motor Co. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $16.61 Per Share (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.61 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $15.38 per share.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on TM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Shares of TM opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,050,000 after buying an additional 106,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.