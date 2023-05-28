TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $792.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $831.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $759.72 and its 200-day moving average is $704.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

