Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) and FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) Head to Head Review

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) and FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tricon Residential and FLJ Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricon Residential $645.59 million 3.35 $808.94 million $1.52 5.22 FLJ Group $652.33 million 0.09 $115.28 million N/A N/A

Tricon Residential has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FLJ Group.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Tricon Residential has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLJ Group has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tricon Residential and FLJ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricon Residential 0 3 6 1 2.80 FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tricon Residential currently has a consensus price target of $11.52, suggesting a potential upside of 45.10%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than FLJ Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of FLJ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tricon Residential and FLJ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricon Residential 97.08% 18.10% 5.54% FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tricon Residential beats FLJ Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc. is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes. The Private Funds and Advisory segment provide asset management, property management, and development management services. The Corporate segment includes providing support functions in the areas of accounting, treasury, credit management, information technology, legal, and human resources. The company was founded by Geoffrey Matus and David Berman on June 3, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

