Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Trustmark Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $19,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after acquiring an additional 461,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $12,206,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $6,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.