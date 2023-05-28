UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,459,000 after purchasing an additional 560,250 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in UBS Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,064 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in UBS Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,301,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,987,000 after acquiring an additional 747,926 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in UBS Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,812,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after acquiring an additional 412,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group Profile

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

