UBS Group Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $168.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RL. Citigroup raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.1 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.