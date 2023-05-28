UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of UFPT opened at $155.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $157.96. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $316,562.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

