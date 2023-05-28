Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $540.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.71.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.91.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

