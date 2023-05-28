Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $151.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.