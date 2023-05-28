Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VDC stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

