Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Increased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLV opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

