Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,937,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,535,000 after buying an additional 73,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,231.6% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $214.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

