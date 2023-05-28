VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Financial Review

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VectivBio and Kodiak Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectivBio $27.34 million N/A -$93.74 million N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$333.82 million ($5.91) -1.02

VectivBio has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VectivBio has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.5% of VectivBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VectivBio and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectivBio N/A N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A -67.18% -43.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VectivBio and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectivBio 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kodiak Sciences 1 3 3 0 2.29

VectivBio currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.47%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $12.86, indicating a potential upside of 113.93%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than VectivBio.

Summary

VectivBio beats Kodiak Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectivBio

(Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

