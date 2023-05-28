Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OEZVY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verbund in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Verbund has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88.

Verbund Increases Dividend

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.1858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.15. Verbund’s payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

About Verbund

(Get Rating)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.