VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $225.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.75 and its 200 day moving average is $207.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,705 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.