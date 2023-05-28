Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.67.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

About Volkswagen

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6392 per share. This represents a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

