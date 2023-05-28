W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 421,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.2 %

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.