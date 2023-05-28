W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $664.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

