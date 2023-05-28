Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $221,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.