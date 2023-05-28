Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $335.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.27.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Waters Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $260.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.32 and its 200 day moving average is $317.96. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Waters has a twelve month low of $252.18 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

