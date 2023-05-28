Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $354.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $325.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.47. Watsco has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $356.60.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,956,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,465,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,403,000 after buying an additional 81,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

