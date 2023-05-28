Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WVE. StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.12.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,038.84% and a negative net margin of 1,021.14%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

