Wedbush Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.2 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.
Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
