Wells Fargo & Company Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.60. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

