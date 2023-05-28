Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 287.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 3,979.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

NYSE WELL opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 319.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

