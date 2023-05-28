WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other WesBanco news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,574.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,574.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $504,875. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

