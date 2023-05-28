Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,920 ($48.76) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTB. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($53.48) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,778.75 ($47.00).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,257 ($40.51) on Thursday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,360.52 ($41.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,360.14, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,934.58.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.62) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,362.32%.

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.68), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($217,903.93). In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.68), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($217,903.93). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($39.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,740.05). 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whitbread

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.