Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.