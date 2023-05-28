Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $240.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.60.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Workday by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

