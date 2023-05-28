Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day moving average is $188.60.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Workday by 3.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Workday by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

