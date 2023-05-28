Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Workday Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

