Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $210.00 at Loop Capital

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average of $188.60.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

