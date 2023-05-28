Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.46) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 498.60 ($6.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £955.52 million, a P/E ratio of 586.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 735.59 ($9.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 464.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 470.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,705.88%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

